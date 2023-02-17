Ayden Sng and his fans raised S$1.8K for Turkey & Syria Earthquake victims

SINGAPORE — Ayden Sng, together with his fans club, The Baeden Club, raised a total amount of $1.8K for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria for this year’s Valentine’s Day. They managed to send their donations to the Singapore Red Cross Humanitarian Society last Feb 13.

In an Instagram post, the members of The Baeden Club – which have more than 40 fans – expressed their gratitude for the success of their love project.

“We want to do something meaningful for each Valentine’s Day! We want to share and spread our love to the needies. Last Thursday morning, we decided to get donation for the earthquake victims in Turkey/Syria,” the post caption stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayden Sng-The Baeden Club (@thebaedenclub)

Donations have come from the club members and from Ayden Sng himself.

“We thank Ayden Sng and all members who have donated. We collected $1600 within a day and delayed a couple more days hoping to bring up the total figure in order to help more victims and their families. We managed to arrive at $1800 yesterday! Thank you for your kindness and generosity!” the post concluded.

Other people commended the teamwork of Ayden and his fans as they expressed their admiration in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “Well done @thebaedenclub @aydenzs … so happy that once again we’re involved in Charity … I also donated through the Church for this.”

Another IG user commented: “1800?!?!?! Thank you TBC! Hoping this reach those in need!”

This was not the first time Ayden and his fans had done charity during Valentine’s day. Last year, they also got together to deliver care packages which include snacks and household items for low-income families living in Tampines neighbourhood.

Ayden said to local 8days that he is looking forward to doing ‘more meaningful activities and initiatives’ with his fans.

