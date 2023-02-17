Lee Teng’s childhood injury flares up while shooting Mediacorp’s new sports programme

SINGAPORE – Lee Teng acquired multiple injuries while filming Mediacorp’s new sports programme, The Star Athlete. In an interview with local 8world, the actor admitted that these injuries happened on his arm when he did archery, his eyes while swimming, and another injury was due to him playing football on the show.

Unfortunately, the injury he got from playing football had gotten worse, and he needed to undergo emergency medical assistance.

Lee Teng then explained that he had suffered a leg injury back when he played basketball for his school. His hamstring was damaged and he had grade two muscle strains which took months to heal. Due to the activity required during the show, this injury flared up while he was filming.

“Lucky I have accident insurance,” the actor said to 8world.

He added: “At my age, I can’t move freely as I used to, and absolutely need to do a good job of warming up and stretching.”

In the show, The Star Athlete, Lee Teng together with Qi Yuwu both play team captains to other celebrities as they compete in several sports, including archery, swimming, basketball, table tennis, bowling, track and field, badminton, floorball and football. Each team will also complete the national team’s workout and training sessions.

Being a part of this show, Lee Teng has gained new perspectives and respect for competitive athletes who are very serious in their chosen sport.

“Their self-discipline makes me realise that being an athlete really isn’t easy. They have strict routines to follow in their daily life and they have to sacrifice a lot of their social lives,” Lee Teng remarked.

Aside from Lee Teng and Qi Yuwu, Jaspers Lai, Seow Sin Nee and Yang Guang Ke Le are also cast members of The Star Athlete.

The Star Athlete is available to watch on Channel 8 every Monday, and is free on meWATCH.

You may watch episodes of The Star Athlete here.

