Local influencer shocked to see his kitchen tiles coming off

SINGAPORE — Local influencer Thomas Kopankiewicz was startled by the tiles that had fallen off from his kitchen walls. In a TikTok video, Thomas showed the damage it had done in his home, and admitted “I didn’t know walls are supposed to do this, I didn’t know it’s supposed to fall off.”

Unfortunately, there were other tiles on the walls that were about to pop off.

“I just left my job, I don’t have money to renovate this place,” said the content creator.



Thomas had thought of a temporary solution for the mess. He got a piece of masking tape and started taping the tiles back on the wall.

“Slowly put it back… I think this works okay,” he said, and gave the camera an unsure thumbs up.

TikTok citizens commented on his video, expressing their thoughts and opinions.

One Tiktok user joked: “It’s peeling season, new tiles will come out don’t worry,” which Thomas replied with “don’t worry?! My house is NAKED.”

Another TikTok user commented: “Call ur contractor. Problem solved.”

One more user provided a more logical explanation as to why the tiles had popped off.

“Buildings expand and contract over time due to ever-changing temperatures throughout the many many years. So the buckling may be because of that,” said the netizen.

On the other hand, there are users who were shocked about him leaving his job.

One TikTok user demanded an explanation for why he quit.

Another user asked: What happened to ur job?”, he commented “I left to focus on my own content again!”

When someone asked him why these things continue to happen to him, he just replied with “my life is a comedy.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg