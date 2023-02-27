Authorities track down man caught vaping aboard MRT in viral video

SINGAPORE: The authorities have successfully tracked down and fined a man who could be seen vaping on board an MRT train in a video that went viral online last week.

On 15 Feb, citizen journalism portal Stomp carried a video of a man using an e-cigarette in plain public view while on board an MRT train. The man could be seen sitting cross-legged on the ground and casually vaping as the train moved along the East-West Line.

The netizen who took the video told Stomp: “The guy walked all the way to the first cabin where he sat down on the floor even though there were empty seats. He took off his shoes and kept rubbing his foot. He then started vaping and ignored the stares, looking at his handphone on his leg the whole time.”

The netizen said she alighted at Simei station and promptly reported the errant commuter to the station master.

SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai told Stomp that the incident occurred on 4 Feb around 11.30 pm. He said, “Upon notification, we immediately checked with staff from other stations and examined CCTV footage for the man. However, we could not find anyone matching the description provided to us.”

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has since revealed that it uncovered the man’s identity with the assistance of the police.

Revealing that it visited the man’s home last Wednesday (22 Feb), HSA said the man claimed the e-cigarette was not his own. He apparently said that he had picked up the e-cigarette off the street and thrown it away shortly after using it on the MRT.

HSA said in a statement on Saturday (25 Feb): “The 45-year-old Chinese man claimed that the e-vaporiser he used was a discarded e-vaporiser found on the streets and he has since thrown it away. After further investigations, he was issued with a composition fine for the illegal use of an e-vaporiser.”

HSA added that it “takes a very serious view of the possession and use of banned e-vaporisers and related items and will take stern actions against any individuals who contravene the law.”

The purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act. This includes purchases made through the Internet and from overseas. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

Under the Act, the import, distribution, possession for sale, sale or offer for sale of such products are also prohibited. Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to 6 months or both for the first offence and fined up to $20,000 or jailed up to 12 months or both for subsequent offences.

Members of the public who have information on illegal activities involving e-vaporisers and under-aged smokers can contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch at Tel: 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours (9:00 am to 5:30 pm, Monday to Friday).

