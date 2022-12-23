Suggested ban on cigarettes in SG for people born after 2010 sparks debate amongst netizens

SINGAPORE: An opinion piece published in The Straits Times on Monday (Dec 20) titled “Singapore should ban cigarettes for those born after 2010” drew mixed reactions from Reddit users, with some in favor of the idea while others questioning if it will work.

“The elusive goal of a tobacco-free Republic means fresh thinking to stem smoking might be needed,” the piece, by public health specialist Jeremy Lim and NUS Health Systems Elliot Eu reads.

It cited a recent precedent from New Zealand, which last week banned the sale of tobacco to individuals born after 2009, as well as Malaysia, where a Bill was introduced earlier this year that has a similar ban for those born in or after 2007.

The piece also quoted anthropologist Margaret Mead for saying that nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come (although it was actually French novelist Victor Hugo who said this).

“The endgame is in sight within a generation here in Singapore. We are failing our children if we don’t seize this opportunity,” the authors wrote.

The opinion piece, posted on r/singapore on Tuesday (Dec 21), sparked a lively debate.

“That’s even worse than a total ban. Because the older generation continues to smoke while the young can’t, and how? They turn to illegal ways of getting their smokes,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another pointed out that the younger generation prefers vaping to smoking cigarettes and are already doing so.

One pointed out that the high price of cigarettes already acts as a ban for young people.

A Redditor cited a historical precedent with opium.

A commenter with a decidedly strong opinion wrote in favor of a total ban.

“Simple, declare cigarettes as drugs, death penalty for cigarette dealers /s,” another wrote.

However, one Reddit user wrote, “I worry that bans like this will just create a huge black market that the government can no longer tax. Like it’ll be very hard to outright ban it when people across the world still smoke. I take some comfort that when smokers smoke, at least they have paid a tax to do so, even if I absolutely abhor smokers.”

