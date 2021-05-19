Lifestyle Health & Fitness Vaping could augment the risk of developing asthma

Vaping could augment the risk of developing asthma

NEW YORK — Teenagers and young adults using an electronic cigarette are at a higher risk of developing asthma and asthma attacks according to an American study.

Vaping may significantly increase the risk of developing asthma. While e-cigarettes are often presented as less harmful than smoking the classic versions, they are still bad for your health.

Already criticised for harmful effects on respiratory outcomes, e-cigarettes could multiply the risk of developing asthma and asthma attacks.

A study by researchers from the American Thoracic Society, has linked adolescents and young adults’ vaping habits with the development of asthma.

The scientists used data from the Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS), conducted between 2015 and 2016.

The study was based on 17,190 participants, aged 12 years or older, who took part in the CCHS. Of these, only 3.1 per cent reported using an e-cigarette in the past 30 days.

For the vapers, the researchers noted a 19 per cent increased risk of suffering from asthma, while current and former smokers had 20 per cent and 33 per cent increased risks respectively.

Finally, individuals who had never smoked or used electronic cigarettes had no significant association with increased asthma risk.

Stress and anxiety are factors in using e-cigs

Fifteen per cent of those who used e-cigarettes said they rated their mental health as “fair” or “poor” compared to 7 per cent of the people not using electronic cigarettes.

The researchers noted that they had a 60 per cent chance of experiencing high stress, compared to non-vapers.

“While vaping may not cause stress, it appears that vape cravings may be triggered by stress and anxiety, making it harder for the e-cigarette user to quit,” explained Dr Teresa To in a press release.

“Our findings suggest that e-cigarette use is a modifiable risk factor for asthma to be considered in the primary care of youth and young adults,” she added. – ETX StudioFollow us on Social Media

