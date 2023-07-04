‘Aunty driver’ hits another car twice “with vengeance” while opening her car door, but denies it, and then drives away

SINGAPORE: A netizen was shocked after a woman forcibly opened her own car door and hit the car where the netizen was sitting. Unfortunately, this did not only happen once but twice.

When the netizen told the woman what she had done, the “aunty driver,’ however, denied she had hit the car twice and then went away without even as much as an apology for hitting the other vehicle.

“Please take note never to park next to this car,” wrote Ms Hwen Lim on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday evening (July 2), shocked by the rude behaviour of the older woman.

Explaining that her car and the aunty’s vehicle were parked side by side and that she was waiting inside her car when the incident occurred, Ms Lim wrote that the woman returned to her car to place objects into the back seat.

The trouble began when “she opened her door with such vengeance that caused a small dent and small scratch on our left passenger car door. As I opened the front passenger door to check, she again yanked her door and knocked onto my front door.”

Ms Lim told the woman, “Mam, you just hit my car twice.”

To her surprise, the woman said, ”only once” and then made a gesture toward the back seat.

And when Ms Lim endeavoured to explain what she went, the woman “just shrugged… closed her door and drove off quickly.”

She added, “I am appalled that a person could have a character so rotten. To think she knew she had knocked a dent on our car, she didn’t even bother to stop and apologise.

Is an apology so difficult?

I wish no one would park beside such inconsiderate person ever.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Lim for further comment. /TISG

