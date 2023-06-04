‘Can buy car, cannot buy toilet paper?’ — Netizens divided on car-owning aunty who stole toilet paper

SINGAPORE: After an elderly woman was caught stealing toilet paper from a Toyota service centre again, resulting in a viral TikTok video, some commenters felt sorry for the aunty.

Others, however, seemed to believe that she got what she deserved. Since she owned a car and was seen leaving the premises in it, she should have no problem buying something such as toilet paper, an essential and inexpensive household item.

The TikTok was posted on May 29 (Monday) by Mr Jimmy Ho (@Jimmyho94), who is also the man heard confronting the woman in the video clip.

“What did you steal?” he asks the visibly distressed woman, who tells him, “Oh no no no, I put back, I put back, I put back. Give me a chance, please. Give me a chance.”

Then the woman, dressed in a white t-shirt and dark shorts and sporting a light blue surgical mask, is seen taking rolls of toilet paper from a black and brown tote bag.

Mr Ho, however, tells her that she’s been caught in the act three or five times already, as the woman grows even more distressed.

He then directs her to take out all the rolls she stole, and she lays out four of them on a couch.

Eventually, he lets her go, but not before having her remove her face mask so that she can be fully seen.

The person filming the video follows her out of the showroom and onto the parking lot across the street, where she enters a light grey Toyota Vios.

Perhaps of the aunty’s visible distress, several commenters appealed to the post author not to embarrass her.

Others, however, seemed to believe he had done the right thing.

Some were just surprised why the woman would steal toilet paper since she’s not hard up for money.

