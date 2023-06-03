“Get out of Singapore” – Locals scold father who criticised zoo staff after entry gate hit girl’s hand

SINGAPORE: A father’s social media post criticizing the staff at the Singapore Zoo for having “no basic skills” has sparked a heated debate among netizens, with many suggesting that the father overreacted.

Some have even gone so far to ask the father to get out of the country if he is so unhappy, while the father has asserted that his children’s safety is paramount to him.

Pavel Semenov, who visited the zoo with his children to celebrate his daughter’s birthday last Saturday (27 May), accused the staff of negligence after an incident at the entry gate resulted in his daughter’s arm being hit by the closing gate.

Semenov uploaded a video on TikTok that same day and revealed that he was pushing a stroller with his three children inside, while the staff scanned their tickets and opened the gate.

However, when the staff allegedly scanned a second ticket while they were going through with the stroller, the gate abruptly closed, hitting Semenov’s daughter’s arm. Part of the child’s arm had been at the side of the stroller.

Although Semenov noticed his daughter’s arm had been struck, he merely glanced back at the staff without raising the issue at the time. Later, after reviewing the video footage at home, he decided to share it online, criticizing the staff for what he perceived as a lack of basic skills.

Sharing that the blow was so severe that he is worried about bruising or even a potential fracture, Semenov wrote: “Took my kids to my daughter’s birthday party at the Singapore Zoo. When the gate closed when the stroller was in the aisle, I did not attach any importance to this, only then my daughter complained about a blow to her arm.

“At home, after watching the video, I was horrified by the force of the blow. I’m sitting on my nerves, waiting for a bruise or signs of a fracture. Sleepless night ahead. In the morning at the slightest sign of injury – to the doctor.”

He added, “Thank you, Mandai Zoo for a wonderful day. Question – how did you allow the installation and operation of such gates?”

In a second video, Semenov questioned Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s hiring practices as he said, “I analyzed the situation, I established the cause of the premature closing of the gate. The zookeeper attached a second ticket before the first visitor passed, forcing the gate to go through a close-open cycle. Why is Singapore hiring staff with no basic skills?”

@paaladin #question from @Pavel Semenov I analyzed the situation, I established the cause of the premature closing of the gate. The zookeeper attached a second ticket before the first visitor passed, forcing the gate to go through a close-open cycle. Why is Singapore hiring staff with no basic skills? Yes, I’ve taken into account your previous “get out of Singapore” comments, thanks. I myself am afraid for the safety of children in this country, so I think you are right. But it would be great if the Mandai ZOO took into account the mistake so that the local residents would not suffer, who have nowhere to get off this island. #tiktokSG #Singapore #Zoo #incident #TikTokIndia @Mothership.sg @mandaiwildlifereserve ♬ They Don’t Care About Us – Michael Jackson

Semenov’s TikTok videos quickly gained traction, amassing over 760,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments to date. While some netizens expressed sympathy for Semenov and expressed hopes that his daughter was unharmed, a majority of online users deemed his criticism an overreaction.

Critics argued that the incident appeared to be a minor accident, as Semenov’s daughter did not sustain any visible injuries. Some netizens even went so far as to mockingly inquire about the gate’s well-being, suggesting that Semenov’s focus on the incident was disproportionate.

Responding to the comments from those telling him to get out of the country, Semenov, a Russian, said in his second video: “Yes, I’ve taken into account your previous “get out of Singapore” comments, thanks.

“I myself am afraid for the safety of children in this country, so I think you are right. But it would be great if the Mandai ZOO took into account the mistake so that the local residents would not suffer, who have nowhere to get off this island.”

@paaladin Took my kids to my daughter’s birthday party at the Singapore Zoo. When the gate closed when the stroller was in the aisle, I did not attach any importance to this, only then my daughter complained about a blow to her arm. At home, after watching the video, I was horrified by the force of the blow. I’m sitting on my nerves, waiting for a bruise or signs of a fracture. Sleepless night ahead. In the morning at the slightest sign of injury – to the doctor. Thank you, Mandai Zoo for a wonderful day. Question – how did you allow the installation and operation of such gates? @singapore_incidents @Mothership.sg #MandaiZoo #Singapore #TikTokSG #Zoo #Safety #Incident #SingaporeZoo ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box – takaya

