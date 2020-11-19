Business & Economy Gadgets Apple to pay $113 mn to US states over iPhone battery complaints

Apple to pay $113 mn to US states over iPhone battery complaints

The latest "batterygate" settlement will divide the settlement among California and 33 other states, according to a statement by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

In this screen grab released by Apple, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joz Joswiak unveils the iPhone 12 Pro during an Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on October 13, 2020. (Photo by Apple Inc. / Apple Inc. / AFP)

Author

AFP

Date

Category

Business & EconomyGadgetsTechnology
- Advertisement -

Apple has agreed to pay $113 million to settle litigation with more than 30 US states over its slowdown in performance of older iPhones to manage battery power.

The latest “batterygate” settlement will divide the settlement among California and 33 other states, according to a statement by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The settlement resolves complaints that the tech giant  made misrepresentations about iPhone batteries and software updates that throttled processing performance  to manage insufficient battery power, according to the state official.

“Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update,” said Becerra.

- Advertisement -

“This type of behavior hurts the pockets of consumers and limits their ability to make informed purchases. Today’s settlement ensures consumers will have access to the information they need to make a well-informed decision when purchasing and using Apple products.”

The settlement resolves complaints about Apple’s iPhone 6 and 7 generation phones which according to the states’ complaint were susceptible to performance loss.

Apple had no immediate comment on the matter.

In the court documents, the iPhone maker said it agreed to the payout “solely for the purposes of settlement,” without any admission of wrongdoing.

Earlier this year Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the same issue.

In December 2017, Apple admitted that iOS software was tweaked to slow performance of older iPhones whose battery life was deteriorating to prevent handsets from spontaneously shutting down.

Critics accused Apple of surreptitiously forcing users to buy phones sooner than necessary, and the outcry forced Apple to upgrade its software and offer steep discounts on battery replacements.

Apple also settled a case with France’s consumer watchdog to pay 25 million euros ($27.4 million) in a related case.

French prosecutors opened an inquiry in January 2018 at the request of the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association.

rl/bgs

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Freak accident results in death of 7-year-old-boy at the hands of his 11-year-old cousin on Deepavali eve

Tragedy struck a Malaysian family amid Deepavali preparations on Friday (13 Nov) when a seven-year-old died after being accidentally stabbed by his 11-year-old cousin. Both the boys' families gathered together at the 11-year-old boy's home in Taman Cempaka, Kampung Koh Setiawan to prepare...
View Post
Featured News

Even a painful knee injury couldn’t keep Ng Eng Hen from his lifelong love of running

Even a painful knee injury couldn't keep Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen from his lifelong love of running. In a recent social media post, Dr Ng shared about how he has always been a road warrior even when he was a surgeon....
View Post
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan speaks up for Bukit Batok residents affected by dengue menace

Sngapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has spoken up for Bukit Batok SMC residents affected by the dengue menace and has urged the authorities to take immediate action to rectify a construction issue that causes stagnant water to gather...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet