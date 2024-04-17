SINGAPORE: Oracle will be training up to 10,000 students and professionals in artificial intelligence (AI) for the next three years to bolster Singapore’s digital workforce, The Straits Times reports.

This initiative aligns with Singapore’s aim to triple its pool of AI practitioners to 15,000 within five years, aiming to tap into the growing opportunities of generative AI tools.

Oracle’s CEO, Safra Catz, highlighted the importance of education, citing the firm’s longstanding commitment to investing in it. Oracle’s tradition includes running a public high school on its California campus, a unique endeavour among tech giants.

In Singapore, Oracle has supported computing education in 14 institutes for over 15 years, further underlining its dedication to nurturing talent.

The recent announcement expands Oracle’s existing efforts by offering internships and apprenticeships to 300 students and graduates across five polytechnics.

Upon completing their three-year stint, these trainees will have the opportunity to secure jobs with Oracle and its partners.

The educational effort extends to Oracle University, which will provide up to 10,000 places offering free foundational training in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data management.

This initiative aims to equip individuals with the skills to thrive in the digital age.

While foundational training will be complimentary, professional-level training and certifications, including the new Gen AI Professional Certification, will be payable.

In addition to educational initiatives, Oracle is set to open a second data centre in Singapore in July to meet the growing demand for computing resources in the region, driven by AI training and digitalization.

CEO Safra Catz highlighted Oracle’s expertise in handling databases, which gives the company a unique advantage in cloud computing and AI.

As part of its turnaround strategy, Oracle has been expanding its cloud infrastructure globally. There are 48 public cloud regions worldwide, including one in Singapore.

Ms Catz expressed interest in pitching Oracle’s cloud solutions to the Singapore government, stating:

“We already know how to handle the shocking amounts of data… the whole idea of breaking apart workloads is something we developed a long time ago in the database world.

It is one of the reasons our database transactions are so fast. We believe that Singapore may want some of the same capabilities that the American military uses.”

She also stated, “We’re one of the most popular companies for AI workloads, because of the way we’ve architected. There might be a very good fit here.”

In a press release by Oracle on April 16, Mrs Josephine Teo, Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, said:

“I am delighted to welcome like-minded partners such as Oracle to join us on our AI journey.” /TISG

Read also: AI emerges as primary driver of Singapore’s modernization efforts, new report finds