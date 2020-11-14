Home News Featured News Beauty app filter on gets hits on Reddit

Beauty app filter on PM Lee gets hits on Reddit

The edited photo of Mr Lee on garnered amused and starstruck responses from Redditors

Photo: from Reddit Singapore group

Author

Beatrice Del Rosario

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsBusiness & EconomyGadgetsIn the HouseSG Politics
- Advertisement -

After a Redditor uploaded a photo showcasing the beauty app filter over the face of Singaporean Prime Minister , the technology-driven transformation has garnered hits on Reddit.

Reddit user @Newez on Thursday (Nov 12) took to the online news sharing platform to share a photo of that had been edited by , which is a face editing application that allows changes to be made on the picture of a person’s face.

The photo was shared with the Reddit group Reddit Singapore with the caption, “Beauty apps nowadays–becoming more advance(d)…”

Photo: from Reddit Singapore group

- Advertisement -

On the left of the photo was a photo of Mr Lee, while on the right was his edited face. The right photo had given Mr Lee pale, flawless skin. It had also removed the creases around his eyes, tightened his facial structure, and gave him a youthful hairstyle.

The edited photo of Mr Lee garnered amused and starstruck responses from Redditors, a few of whom referred to the transformed Mr Lee using millennial terms.

A few referred to Mr Lee as “oppa,” which is derived from Korean. Though it literally means “older brother,” it has become a popular way of flirtatiously calling someone an older brother.

Others expressed their awe over such a transformation.

However, in past news, the amusement over FaceApp has been clouded by the controversy over user information as many raised their concerns over data privacy. However, in response to this, FaceApp stated that the data uploaded onto its servers are deleted within the 48-hour window after which photos are uploaded onto the face editing app.

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore group

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore group`

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore group

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore group

 

 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Hundreds of cockroaches allegedly invade Bukit Batok resident’s flat after rubbish chute fumigated

Hundreds of cockroaches allegedly invaded a Bukit Batok resident's flat after a rubbish chute in her block was fumigated. The resident lives at Block 203 Bukit Batok St 21. Her block underwent a scheduled fumigation exercise and residents were notified of the...
View Post
Featured News

Lee Hsien Yang starts website with compilation of his interviews and FB posts on Singapore and 38 Oxley Road

Lee Hsien Yang announced the debut of his new website in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 10). Mr Lee, the younger brother of Prime Minister , is known for being vocal about his political views and thoughts on the...
View Post
Featured News

SDP chief criticises Murali Pillai for striking out call to action in WP’s ‘Justice for All’ motion

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has criticised his political rival Murali Pillai for striking out a call to action in a motion the Workers' Party (WP) tabled last week. WP chairman Sylvia Lim called on Parliament to affirm that “fairness,...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet