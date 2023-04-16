Ant allegedly found “swimming” in crayfish bee hoon soup

SINGAPORE: An online user recently took to social media saying that an ant was allegedly found in a serving of crayfish bee hoon soup.

A netizen took to an online group for complaints in Singapore on Thursday (April 13). According to the individual, an insect was found in a serving of soup. “Ant was swimming in the crayfish bee hoon soup,” the post read. “Disgusting or not, lala and crayfish (are) not fresh.”

Included in the post were two photos. The first showed an insect in a pool of soup. The second showed the receipt of the netizen’s order, totaling $19.10. While the crayfish bee hoon soup cost $9.80, the netizen’s second order, fried fish bee hoon soup, cost $7.80.

The netizen isn’t the only one who has taken to social media to share a complaint about their food lately either.

In recent news, another individual was unhappy after having been served chicken that still had quills and appeared to be bloody.

The netizen’s post read, “Served by Fernvale Hawker 东风發! I think the feathers are so obvious that they should remove before serving right?” It also included an additional reason as to why the netizen was not happy. “To make things worse, the uncle who served rice and soup was extremely rude,” the online user wrote.

Many other netizens who caught wind of the post shared the netizen’s sentiments. Some even went so far as to encourage the writer to file a formal complaint with the Singapore Food Agency. Furthermore, many others shared that they had also had experiences with rude servers at this establishment.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the netizen as well as the food and beverage establishment that served the chicken.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg