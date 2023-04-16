Workers’ Party MPs celebrate Iftar with Malay Muslim friends

SINGAPORE: Several of the Members of Parliament from The Workers Party recently joined Malay Muslim friends for Iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal during the month of Ramadan, WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh shared in a Facebook post on Friday (April 14).

He shared photos showing Mr Muhamad Faisal Manap, the WP vice-chairman and Mr Singh’s fellow Aljunied GRC MP; Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC); Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang SMC); and Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) sharing a meal with a number of other men.

“Always an honour to be amongst our Malay Muslim friends for iftar at Masjid Alkaff Kampung Melayu (MAKM). Many thanks for the invitation and blessed Ramadan wishes to you and your loved ones!,” wrote Mr Singh.

In a post earlier this week, WP MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) noted that “#TeamSengkang participated in a number Iftar gatherings, in various locations” since Ramadan began a few weeks ago.

Last Saturday (Apr 8), his ward, Anchorvale, hosted a breaking of the fast for lower-income families in the area.

Noting how special Iftar is, he wrote that the breaking of bread is “a shared experience embodying mutual trust, and a reflection of the common needs we have as humanity.”

Assoc Prof Lim added, “We are more than halfway through the holy month, and now that we’re past the hump, Muslims can truly look forward to celebrating Hari Raya Puasa, with a bigger celebration this round than in years past. Being able to do so is certainly a reminder of the importance we place on our social fabric, not just with family, but also with friends and community.”

This weekend, WP MPs are hosting Iftar sessions for residents at both the Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC (Apr 15 and Apr 16 respectively).

The event starts at 6 pm with a Tazkirah (Ramadan talk), and will be followed by traditional Malay performances and a lucky draw, as well as an appearance by local celebrity Ms Rozie Rahim. Tickets are priced at $10 for each session. More information is given on the WP Facebook page.

/TISG

