WP’s Jamus Lim gives iftar treat to lower-income residents

SINGAPORE — Clad in a bright and intricate-pattern batik shirt, Sengkang GRC member of parliament (MP) Assoc Prof Jamus Lim hosted residents to an iftar session at his Anchorvale division over the weekend. Those invited were mainly from the lower-income group, and they were not only treated to a meal for the breaking of fast, but they were each given a goodie bag that included a pack of rice, drinks, and treats for Hari Raya.

The Workers’ Party MP said that he is pleased that with the lifting of restrictions on social gatherings, the Muslim community will be able to welcome Hari Raya with more family members and friends, unlike in previous years.

“We are more than halfway through the holy month, and now that we’re past the hump, Muslims can truly look forward to celebrating Hari Raya Puasa, with a bigger celebration this round than in years past. Being able to do so is certainly a reminder of the importance we place on our social fabric, not just with family, but also with friends and community,” said Assoc Prof Lim.

“That is also why Iftar is special, since the breaking of bread is likewise a shared experience embodying mutual trust, and a reflection of the common needs we have as humanity,” added the Sengkang GRC MP.

Assoc Prof Lim is not the only WP MP with an iftar session with the residents. The party’s vice-chair Faisal Manap spent his Sunday with the residents at the Kaki Bukit division at Aljunied GRC. Two groups were collaborating with MP Faisal, one giving out packets of ‘Nasi Ayam Merah’ for iftar while another group of donors from various ethnicities were there to share different types of delicacies with residents for Hari Raya.

“To all the generous hearts out there. Our grateful appreciation on behalf of the people whom we represent,” posted WP on their Aljunied GRC Facebook page.

MPs from both the Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC will host an iftar session with residents this weekend on Apr 15 and Apr 16, respectively. The event will start at 6 pm with a Tazkirah (Ramadan talk), and there will be traditional Malay performances, a lucky draw, and an appearance by local celebrity Rozie Rahim. Tickets are priced at $10 for each iftar session, and more info can be found on the party’s Facebook page.

