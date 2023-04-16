Local charities seek more financial assistance from Govt and flexible use of funds

SINGAPORE: A number of charities that provide assistance to the disadvantaged have expressed hope that the government will provide more financial assistance and allow them to use the money more flexibly to better help those in need, according to a report by Channel 8 News.

The Chinese channel noted that the number of local charitable organisations has increased in the past few years. In 2021 alone, more than 50 charitable organisations have been established in Singapore.

Charities here primarily rely on donations to help the disadvantaged. While the Singapore government does not fund these organisations outright, it funds the programmes these charities run and provides support in the form of grants, subsidies, and tax incentives.

But for some charities, the level of support they get is not enough to adequately assist those in need, and some are opening up their own homes and pockets to fill the gap.

Ling Anne Hsieh, the co-founder of Project Green Ribbon – a charity focused on helping disadvantaged youths by providing them with an empathetic community and empowered voice – admitted to Channel 8 News that sometimes the funds charities like hers receive are not enough.

She said: “We do have grants but they are insufficient.”

To better help youths in need, Project Green Ribbon is now looking at building a physical residence where people who need help can come and go as they gain support from Project Green Ribbon representatives to overcome social stigma and build mental resilience.

The chairman of Riverlife Community Services added that charities are also hoping that the Government will allow them to use their funds more flexibly, noting that some restrictions on the use of funding make it difficult for non-profits to run programmes that fit the broad needs of the people they serve.

He told the Chinese channel, “There can be a lot of financial (help) coming in to different agencies but when it becomes restrictive, we have to find other ways to raise funds to do certain programmes because the needs (of the people we serve) are wide.”

