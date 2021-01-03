Aniston and Theroux may have separated 3 years ago but they remain close

- Advertisement -

Hollywood — It may have been three years ago that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split up but they remain close.

Probably just as they did when they were married from 2015 and 2017, they follow each other on Instagram and have publicly shown their support for one another on occasion.

When Theroux shared a photo on social media during a trip to Mexico with his beloved dog Kuma, Aniston was one of the first people to like the post.

The actress is known to be a dog lover as well. In October, she welcomed a new puppy to her family, Lord Chesterfield. She introduced her fur kid to her Instagram followers in an adorable clip showing it fast asleep with a bone in its mouth.

“Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with a bone in your mouth? I think you have,” the star can be heard whispering.

Aniston said in her caption: “Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family … this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”

Chesterfield is an addition to her fur kid family, which includes Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pitbull.

In the past, Aniston and Theroux owned a dog named Dolly together but she died in July 2019. The former couple reunited at a private memorial ceremony to say goodbye to their fur kid.

In February 2020, Theroux publicly celebrated Aniston’s 51st birthday. Theroux, 49, shared a black-and-white photo of her walking down the street on Instagram.

Aniston is also a producer and businesswoman. The daughter of actor John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow, she began working as an actress at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1987 film Mac And Me. Her first major film role came in the 1993 horror comedy Leprechaun. Since her career grew in the 1990s, Aniston has been one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses. /TISG