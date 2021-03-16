All The Butlers cast visits Rain and Kim Tae Hee

- Advertisement -

Seoul — All the Butlers cast paid a visit to Rain and his wife Kim Tae Hee’s luxurious home. Rain invited the cast to visit his home on the latest episode of the variety programme. The entertainers half-joked how “humble” the interior was when they arrived since the mid-size waiting room was filled with both simple furniture and antique items. The cast members and viewers were very impressed by the scale although Rain did not publicise the entire residence, according to Allkpop.

As typical, Rain did not reveal anything about his married life with Kim Tae Hee. First, he asked the entertainers “not to steal anything” because not only he but someone else also lives there. “Please be quiet. Speaking in terms of music, I beg you to hum.”

In response to Rain, comedian Yang Se Hyung then asked if his wife is currently home and to everyone’s surprise, Rain answered “Yes.”

- Advertisement -

The singer-actor further asked, “Please don’t talk about my family, either. I can’t be caught.”

With humour, Lee Sang Min commented, “The strange thing about our country is that we can’t talk about families who live happily, but we’re always asked about the couples who have parted ways. I just don’t understand.”

During the episode, Rain also talked about some of his failed projects, such as the film ‘Race To Freedom: Um Bok Dong’.

Born on June 25, 1982, Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and music producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009), the latter of which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

Rain had set up his own company twice, the first being J Tune Entertainment in 2007, and R.A.I.N. Company in 2015./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg