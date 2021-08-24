- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a news release dated Aug 23 (Monday), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced the death of a 47-year-old serviceman.

According to the ministry, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular had been found hanging from a rope at the rooftop of Gombak multi-storey car park on that same day.

In response to the announcement of the SAF regular’s death, many netizens are calling for attention to be paid to mental health issues, given the stresses of this time.

“The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated by the unit,” MINDEF added.

He was pronounced dead on-site at around 1:40 pm by a medical officer from SAF.

The police have classified the demise of the serviceman as unnatural death, although based on their preliminary investigations, are not suspicious of any foul play.

The ministry also indicated that the serviceman’s death had not been related to his training.

Investigations are still ongoing, MINDEF said in its press release.

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief,” MINDEF added.

An outpouring of grief and condolences from netizens greeted the news of the SAF regular’s death on Tuesday morning (Aug 24).

One online commenter even asked “keyboard warriors” to keep a respectful silence.

Many called for more attention to be paid to mental health issues.

Read also: Coroner finds no evidence that serviceman who committed suicide was bullied, but says SCDF needs mental health experts

