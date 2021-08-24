86-year-old unvaccinated S’porean woman dies of Covid-19; 13th case in August

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An 86-year-old female Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Monday (Aug 23), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Monday, MOH reported that the woman’s case was first reported on Aug 2 after being admitted to Changi General Hospital on Jul 23 for an unrelated medical condition.

The woman tested negative for Covid-19 during admission and again on Jul 29. Her test results came back positive on Aug 2 after being identified as a close contact with a confirmed patient.

It was reported that she was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of cancer and hypertension.

Her case brings Singapore’s death toll to 50 and is the thirteenth Covid-19-related fatality in Aug.

“There is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible,” said MOH.

A total of 94 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection was reported on Monday.

A sudden spike in transmission was reported at a foreign worker dormitory, with 59 cases linked to North Coast Lodge.

They were detected through testing operations conducted from Aug 21, after three residents tested positive during Rostered Routine Testing.

The confirmed cases are mostly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

So far, about 2,200 workers have been swabbed, and testing for the remaining 3,200 residents are ongoing, said MOH.

As a precautionary measure, all residents at the dormitory have been placed on Movement Restriction Order.

Of the remaining 35 cases, 16 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed in quarantine, while 19 are currently unlinked.

MOH also reported four imported cases that have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 331 cases in the week before to 240 cases in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 83 cases in the week before to 101 cases in the past week.

MOH noted 336 cases warded in the hospital, with 21 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and seven in critical condition in the ICU.

To date, 78 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination while 82 per cent has received at least one dose. /TISG

