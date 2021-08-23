2 more Covid-19 deaths in S’pore; 12th in August

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 91-year-old female Permanent Resident and an 87-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Aug 21 and 22, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Sunday (Aug 22), MOH reported that the woman’s case was first reported on Aug 3 after developing symptoms on Jul 30 and tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

She was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and had a history of chronic kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and hyperparathyroidism.

It was reported that the woman was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the man’s case was first reported on Aug 4 when he was conveyed to the National University Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

The man was symptomatic, his results coming back positive for Covid-19 infection.

He was partially vaccinated against the virus and had a history of advanced cancer, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Their case brings Singapore’s death toll to 49 and is the 12th case in Aug.

“There is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible,” said MOH.

A total of 29 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection was reported on Sunday, of which nine are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine.

There are three linked to previous ones detected through surveillance, while 17 are currently unlinked.

MOH also reported six imported cases that have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two new clusters, both individual cases, were detected while six others have closed.

There are currently 72 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

MOH noted 346 cases warded in the hospital, with 22 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and seven in critical condition in the ICU.

To date, 78 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination, while 82 per cent has received at least one dose. /TISG

