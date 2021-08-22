82-year-old S’porean dies from Covid-19 complications; tenth case in August

- Advertisement -

Singapore – An 82-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Thursday (Aug 19), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Friday (Aug 20), MOH reported that the man developed symptoms on Jul 30 and was admitted to Alexandra Hospital after testing positive for the virus on Jul 31.

It was reported that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of ischaemic heart disease, myocardial infarction, cystic kidney disease and hypertension.

His case brings Singapore’s death toll to 47 and is the tenth Covid-19-related fatality in August.

“There is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible,” said MOH.

A total of 36 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection was reported on Friday, of which 19 are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine.

There are three cases linked to previous ones detected through surveillance, while 14 are currently unlinked.

MOH also reported four imported cases that have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two new clusters, FairPrice (Kallang Bahru) and a single individual case, were detected on Friday, while nine others have closed.

There are currently 77 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

MOH noted 380 cases warded in the hospital, with 27 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and seven in critical condition in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 9.2 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.7 per cent.

To date, 77 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination while 82 per cent has received at least one dose./TISG

