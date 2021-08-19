64-year-old S’porean dies from Covid-19 complications; ninth case in August

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 64-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Monday (Aug 16), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Wednesday (Aug 18), MOH reported that the man developed a cough on Aug 2 and was conveyed to Raffles Hospital on Aug 3 after suffering heart problems.

It was reported that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of end-stage renal failure, ischaemic cardiomyopathy, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

His case brings Singapore’s death toll to 46 and is the ninth Covid-19-related fatality in Aug.

“There is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible,” said MOH.

A total of 49 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection was reported on Wednesday, of which 23 are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine.

There are seven cases linked to previous ones that were detected through surveillance, while 19 cases are unlinked.

MOH noted 402 cases warded in the hospital, with 26 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and six in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 27 are seniors above 60 years, of whom 22 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said MOH.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 8.8 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.5 per cent.

To date, 77 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination while 82 per cent has received at least one dose. /TISG

