90-year-old fully vaccinated S’porean dies from Covid-19 complications

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 90-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Tuesday (Aug 17), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Tuesday, MOH reported that the man developed symptoms on Jul 29 and was detected to be positive for the virus on Aug 1 as part of community surveillance testing.

The man developed shortness of breath and giddiness. He was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was admitted directly to the intensive care unit (ICU) for septic shock from Covid-19 pneumonia.

It was reported that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

- Advertisement -

His case brings Singapore’s death toll to 45 and is the eighth Covid-19-related fatality in Aug.

“There is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible,” said MOH.

It reported 52 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, of which 35 are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine.

There are three cases linked to previous ones that were detected through surveillance, and 14 cases currently unlinked.

- Advertisement -

There are 404 cases warded in the hospital, with 30 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and six in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 31 are seniors above 60 years, of whom 25 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said MOH.

To date, 76 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination while 82 per cent has received at least one dose. /TISG

Read related: 84-year-old unvaccinated S’porean dies from Covid-19 complications

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg