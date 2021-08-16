84-year-old unvaccinated S’porean dies from Covid-19 complications

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An 84-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Friday (Aug 13), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Friday, MOH reported that the man developed symptoms on Jul 28 and was admitted to National University Hospital on Jul 29.

He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day and was reported unvaccinated against the virus.

The man had a history of cancer, ischaemic heart disease, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.

His case brings Singapore’s death toll to 44 and is the seventh Covid-19-related fatality in Aug.

According to MOH, the percentage of unvaccinated individuals who became seriously ill or died is 9.6 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is one per cent.

MOH reported 45 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection on Friday, of which 20 are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine.

There are 12 cases linked to previous ones that were detected through surveillance and 13 cases currently unlinked.

488 cases warded in the hospital, of which most are well and under observation.

30 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 10 in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said MOH.

To date, 74 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination process while 81 per cent has received at least one dose./TISG

