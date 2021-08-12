69-year-old unvaccinated S’porean dies from Covid-19 complications

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 69-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Wednesday (Aug 11), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Wednesday, MOH reported that the man developed symptoms on Jul 28 and was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Jul 19.

He also tested positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day and was reported unvaccinated against the virus.

The man also had a history of stroke, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.

His case brings Singapore’s death toll to 43 and is the sixth Covid-19-related fatality in Aug.

MOH reported 61 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection on Wednesday, of which 33 are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine.

There are 11 cases linked to previous ones that were detected through surveillance and 17 cases currently unlinked.

MOH also announced three new clusters, bringing the total active clusters to 118. They range between three and 1,151 Covid-19 cases.

There are 508 cases warded in hospital, of which 35 are cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and eight in critical condition in the ICU.

MOH noted that seven of the 43 serious cases are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 36 are seniors above 60 years old, 29 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 758 cases the week before to 448 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 227 cases the week before to 129 cases in the past week. /TISG

