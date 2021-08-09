80-year-old woman dies from Covid-19 complications; 5th fatality in a week

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An 80-year-old female Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Saturday (Aug 7), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Saturday, MOH reported that the woman had developed symptoms on Jul 21 and was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Jul 23 after testing positive for Covid-19 infection.

She was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and atrial fibrillation, said MOH.

Her case brings Singapore’s death toll to 42. It is also the fifth Covid-19-related fatality in six days.

There are 529 cases currently warded in hospital; most are well and under observation, noted MOH.

It noted 38 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and four cases in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Out of the 42 cases of serious illness, five are fully vaccinated.

MOH also confirmed 75 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection on Saturday, of which 59 are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine, while another nine were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance.

There are 16 cases currently unlinked, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 868 cases in the week before to 611 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 256 cases in the week before to 170 cases in the past week.

As of Aug 6, 68 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination regimen.

“In total, we have administered a total of 7,971,889 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,351,541 individuals, with 3,744,802 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.” /TISG

