Addy Lee says hateful things about his ex business partner Mdada CEO Pornsak; says his lawyers are ready

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook live video, Addy Lee made some hateful criticisms about his ex-Mdada CEO, Pornsak. He admitted in the video that he was specifically talking about his male ex-business partner, and not the female one. Lee admitted: “Of course I’m talking about the man.”

During the livestream, Lee emphasized that he was no longer an employee of the company, and he was speaking based on his own personal opinions and experiences.

The primary topic of his ranting session was the alleged claims of Pornsak about one of Lee’s assistants having ‘misappropriated company funds’ using Lee’s credit card. More so, Lee said that Pornsak had bullied and disrespected the employee and his sentiments are very inappropriate.

He declared: “I’m speaking out on the facts, not the person.”

He also added: “I am waiting for your reply, and I’m ready for your lawyers. Mine are ready too.”

Lee explained that he had consented for his assistant to use his credit card to pay for the handbags that were ordered back then. He also revealed why these bags experienced delayed shipping.

“The bags were late because they weren’t paid for,” Lee remarked.

Further, he revealed that Pornsak did not return his Mdada shares despite his departure last January.

He went on saying: “I’ve said at the start, we are good friends and we can part amicably, if you did not want to go on, we can buy the shares back from you. Why are you letting it drag on?”

He added to his explanation: “I quit because I don’t want to make money for you anymore.”

Lee claimed that due to this conflict with Pornsak, he had suffered mental and physical health. He also revealed that Michelle, their other business partner, has been dealing with stress and cries to herself every night.

