Benjamin Kheng was punched by a WBO regional boxing champion

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, content creator Benjamin Kheng shared his reaction when he was punched by World Boxing Organisation (WBO) regional champion Abdou Karroum. Benjamin posted a snippet in slo-mo on how the blow was aimed at his stomach and his unexpected reaction afterwards.

Benjamin stated in his post caption: “im a lover not a fighter i guess.”

After being punched, he immediately went down on the floor and refused to try and take another punch. He jokingly said “goodnight”, which made the boxing champion laugh.

The video has gathered 13.4K views, with more than 500 likes.

Netizens have expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the said post.

One TikTok user curiously asked: “What’s the pain level from a scale of 10 being the highest?” Benjamin did not reply to this comment yet.

Another user advised: “breathe out sharply.”

One more user declared: “you got to be a fighter if not you not a lover.”

More users commented: “You fell for him”, and “should be to your face.”

Benjamin Kheng also posted the video in his Instagram account.

His Instagram followers also commented on his experience.

The boxing champ himself, Abdou Karroum, admitted: “I’m lover too brother ! That’s just my way of showing love ♥️♥️”, and Benjamin replied with “oh i felt your love alright ❤️”

One IG user mentioned: “I felt that in my liver”, which gained a reply from Benjamin saying: “i’m still feeling it.”

Another IG user said: “I felt that through the screen.”

More IG users exclaimed: “Death wish”, “That ripple omggg”, “HAHAHAHAHAH the slow mo omg!!”, and “HAHAHAHAHAHA GOODNIGHT BROTHER.”

