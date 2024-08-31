;
A special appearance by Byeon Woo Seok in “No Gain No Love” is confirmed

August 31, 2024
It has been reported by Soompi that Byeon Woo Seok actor “Lovely Runner” will make a cameo in the tvN drama “No Gain No Love.”
On August 30, Byeon Woo Seok’s cameo appearance in “No Gain No Love” was made public by a media outlet. Confirming this, the production team of the drama stated, “Byeon Woo Seok will be making a special appearance in ‘No Gain No Love.’” They added that his involvement is due to his connection with the show’s director, Kim Jung Sik.
Photo: Instagram/Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Jung Sik previously collaborated on the JTBC drama “Strong Girl Namsoon,” which concluded its run last Nov.

Romantic comedy

“No Gain No Love” is a romantic comedy centered around Son Hae Young, portrayed by Shin Min Ah, who fakes a marriage to secure a promotion at work. Kim Young Dae plays Kim Ji Wook, the man who agrees to be her pretend husband.

Byeon Woo Seok’s cameo in “No Gain No Love” is expected to air next week.

Popular among netizens

On Facebook, a netizen commented, “Omo.. TVN is full of surprise.” Another person left the comment, “I don’t watch this drama…but..hihi to watch his acting only.”

Yet another netizen said,”This drama is going well already and now it will do better than ever in ratings 👏👏

Byeon Woo Seok is a South Korean actor and model who has gained significant popularity in recent years. Known for his charming personality and versatile acting skills, he has appeared in a variety of successful dramas and films. 

Byeon Woo Seok dabbled in modelling first before becoming an actor.

His breakthrough role came in the drama series “Lovely Runner” (2024), where he portrayed the character Ryu Sun-jae.

Besides “Lovely Runner,” he has also starred in popular dramas like “Record of Youth”, “Strong Girl Nam-soon”, and “Moonshine”. He has also appeared in films such as “20th Century Girl” and “Soulmate”.

His performances have earned him critical acclaim and awards, including the Best New Actor award at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards for his role in “Moonshine.”

