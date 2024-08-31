Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Jung Sik previously collaborated on the JTBC drama “Strong Girl Namsoon,” which concluded its run last Nov.

Romantic comedy

“No Gain No Love” is a romantic comedy centered around Son Hae Young, portrayed by Shin Min Ah, who fakes a marriage to secure a promotion at work. Kim Young Dae plays Kim Ji Wook, the man who agrees to be her pretend husband.

Byeon Woo Seok’s cameo in “No Gain No Love” is expected to air next week.

Popular among netizens

On Facebook, a netizen commented, “Omo.. TVN is full of surprise.” Another person left the comment, “I don’t watch this drama…but..hihi to watch his acting only.”

Yet another netizen said,”This drama is going well already and now it will do better than ever in ratings “

Byeon Woo Seok is a South Korean actor and model who has gained significant popularity in recent years. Known for his charming personality and versatile acting skills, he has appeared in a variety of successful dramas and films.

Byeon Woo Seok dabbled in modelling first before becoming an actor.