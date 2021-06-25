Home News A 25-year-old woman found dead at the doorstep of Sengkang HDB Block...

A 25-year-old woman found dead at the doorstep of Sengkang HDB Block 106 Rivervale Walk

A paramedic found the lady unresponsive and still laying at the foot-front of the block.

Photo: Google Maps Screengrab

Divyanshi Singh

— On a Wednesday morning, a 25-year-old lady was found dead at the foot of Sengkang Block 106 Rivervale Walk on Jun 23.

In a response to a trample investigation, police expressed that they got an emergency request for assistance at 9:02 a.m. on Wednesday. A paramedic discovered the lady was unresponsive and still laying at the foot-front of the block and declared her to be dead right at the site.

A Stomper posted images of police personnel on the site investigating as well as a crimson red trail of her blood on the pavement of Sengkang Block 106. The police officials are still moving through the water to inquire about this case.

Earlier this year a very much similar case of two teenage was reported. On Saturday, Apr 3 around midnight, two teenage females were found dead at the base of an HDB complex in Toa Payoh.

According to police officials, they also responded to a complaint of unnatural death at Block 143, Toa Payoh Lor 2 just as in the above case but instead discovered two teenage females, ages 15 and 16, unresponsive on the ground floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a plea for help at about 10:05 p.m. When a team of paramedics appeared on the scene, they confirmed the death of the two girls at the scene.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the police officer who responded to this case said that he blocked off the area for nearly five to six hours until the remains of the victims were removed around 3 a.m.

In order to facilitate the investigations, was reported that their matching wristbands were also removed from the victims, who were claimed to be very close and good friends. According to the , no criminal behaviour is suspected.

The investigations for both cases are still in .

Divyanshi Singh is an intern at SG

