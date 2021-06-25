A netizen shares anecdote of a customer who refused to wear a mask

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen has taken to Facebook to speak up about an interaction he had with a maskless customer at the restaurant he worked at.

The netizen prefaces his post by saying that he is a manager of the restaurant.

Around dinner time, a young man entered the restaurant. Upon noticing that the man was not wearing his mask, the netizen approached him and spoke to him, saying “Sir, please wear your mask.”

The man then leered at the netizen and shouted “Why must wear?”

The netizen responded and said that patrons have to wear a mask and are only allowed to remove it when they are drinking or eating. He also told the man that this is required by the law.

The man had brought a friend along who, according to the netizen, looked visibly embarrassed by the encounter. The friend nudged the elbow of the man and told him to put on his mask. He comments that the man should stop causing trouble for others and adds that the restaurant may be fined if patrons refuse to cooperate and wear their masks.

It was only after his friend spoke up that the man decided to acquiesce to the netizen’s request. He took out his mask from his pocket to put it on. However, before putting the mask on, he told the netizen that he was fully vaccinated and that he had proof to back up his claim.

The man then pointed to his mask which was a white mask distributed by the government with a small logo indicating the words “I GOT MY SHOT”.

At the end of his post, the netizen comments that such unreasonable and inconsiderate people should not leave their houses.

Many netizens took to the comments section to share their views on the matter.

Quite a few netizens empathized with the original poster, acknowledging the difficulties that come with working in the food and beverage industry where employees are expected to deal with all kinds of customers, even unreasonable ones.

Some others suggested that those who were uncooperative should be detained as punishment instead of the poster’s suggestion that they stay at home.

Some emphasized the importance of masks even after being fully vaccinated and that everyone should be cooperative in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a few netizens encouraged the poster to contact the police if a similar incident happened again at the restaurant.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

