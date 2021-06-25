Home News slam post that depicts Halimah Yacob as the Nun from the...

Netizens slam post that depicts Halimah Yacob as the Nun from the film, The Conjuring

This is unacceptable and disrespectful and far from being funny, a said.

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Netizens were quick to call out a meme on that portrayed President Halimah Yacob as the nun from The Conjuring .

Netizens slam post that depicts Halimah Yacob as the Nun from the film, The Conjuring.

In a Facebook post on the popular page ‘The Alternative View’, a photo of Mdm Halimah was shared with a caption that read: “Very few people know that the Nun in the Conjuring Universe is played by a S’porean”.

The photo shared was one of Mdm Halimah with a black tudung, or headscarf.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 23), one Zarina Jaffar wrote: “As much as I’m not a fan of her, that doesn’t meant I will accept or laugh at this kind of post. This is unacceptable and disrespectful and far from being funny. I find this post a disdain and in bad taste”.

Ms Zarina added that the photo was taken at Mecca. Mecca is reputedly the birthplace of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, and visiting Mecca for the Hajj is an obligation upon all able Muslims.

Another netizen, one Izzy Bin Said, called the post “Despicable and Racist”.

Many who commented on the post also asked for it to be taken down and reported.

