Netizens mock man who used co-workers’ data to steal 7 masks worth $84

He have committed the offence just for the thrill of it, and to see if he can get away with it, a commenter said.

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore — After the news broke out that a man had obtained the data of his co-workers in order to get free masks from a Temasek Foundation vending machine, netizens seemed to think that, as far as heists go, this was a particularly unimpressive one.

Thirty-nine-year-old Srinivasan Yuvaraj, an national, entered a guilty plea on Friday (Jun 25) to one charge of cheating.

He was given a seven-week jail sentence. 

For the cheating offence, he could have ended up in jail for ten years and been made to pay a fine.

Srinivasan, who works as a marine surveyor, had a list of his colleagues’ names, as well as some personal information which included their NRIC and FIN numbers.

On Mar 1, he went to the Chua Chu Kang Community Club, and at a vending machine placed by Temasek Foundation there, keyed in the necessary information of seven randomly chosen colleagues and was able to get seven masks.

These masks cost $12 each, which means that the masks he illegally obtained cost a total of $84.

However, when one of his officemates tried to get a mask and found that he was unable to, he lodged a police report, which is how Srinivasan was found out.

The Straits Times says that he later threw away the masks and did not attempt to right his wrongdoings.

Netizens could not seem to wrap their heads around a theft made for items of such a small value.

Others found the whole situation ridiculous. 

Some seemed shocked that the masks were so expensive.

One commenter did the math and pointed out that Srinivasan will end up in jail for 84 days, which means one day for every dollar he stole.

Others admitted that they never even claimed their free masks.

A commenter said his actions had been borne of greed, while others called him a “cheapskate.”

Some shook their heads over the dire consequences the man will face just for items that cost $84.

Yet one commenter said Srinivasan may have committed the offence just for the thrill of it, and to see if he can get away with it.

Read also: Man arrested for stealing shoes from teenage girls

