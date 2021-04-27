Man arrested for stealing shoes from teenage girls

- Advertisement -

Tokyo – A 40-year-old man was arrested, suspected of stealing girls’ shoes from a high school.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a man who allegedly stole 17 pairs of indoor shoes for girls during a high school graduation ceremony in Kunitachi City, reported NHK as cited by Tokyo Reporter on Tuesday (Apr 27).

Reports noted that the parents attending the ceremony did not see any peculiar behaviour going on.

But the man named Serizawa admitted to the crimes, said the police.

- Advertisement -

His actions came to light after security camera footage showed him entering the school’s main gate carrying a shoulder bag.

He left the premises about four and a half hours later.

When the police searched his residence in Nagasaki City, they found about 100 pairs of shoes from girls belonging to different schools.

In Singapore, there have been multiple cases of individuals stealing underwear.

A man was arrested on Mar 31 for his suspected involvement in underwear theft from a residence in Jalan Batu.

More than 60 undergarments were found in his possession, said the Singapore Police Force.

In a separate account, a 41-year-old man was arrested on Apr 2 for underwear theft from a residence along Tampines Avenue 9.

More than 2,500 pieces of women’s underwear were found in his possession and seized by the police./TISG

Read related: NUS scholarship student gets jail after breaking into girls’ dorm room to steal underwear

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg