82-year-old dies while crossing road, hit by motorcycle at Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: In a tragic incident on Monday evening (2 Oct), an 82-year-old man lost his life while attempting to cross the road in Toa Payoh Lorong 1 as he was struck by a motorcycle.

The victim had been crossing the road around 7.20pm when he was struck by a motorcycle. Upon impact, the elderly man fell unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) received an urgent call for assistance and conveyed two individuals, a motorcyclist and an elderly pedestrian, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical attention.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital conscious, while the elderly pedestrian remained unconscious.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the 82-year-old pedestrian’s condition deteriorated, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Singapore Police Force is actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance for pedestrians and motorists. The authorities urge all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent such tragedies.