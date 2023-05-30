Rebecca Lim mourns the passing of her father

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Rebecca Lim shared about her father’s passing, whom she deemed as her ‘Superhero Daddy.’ She expressed her love for her father by incorporating several photos of him with her and their family while growing up.

Rebecca stated in her post caption: “He had the biggest heart. He cared for everyone deeply and loved generously. We heard countless stories of how Dad touched the lives of many with his loyalty, devotion, kindness and love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Lim 林慧玲 (@limrebecca)

She added that he had survived cancer twice and other health issues. He also survived a coma seven years ago. “But each time, [he] emerged stronger with a bold spirit. Always our superman,” she declared.

Rebecca Lim admired how remarkable it was that her father could ‘find light in dark times.’ She reminisced that he never complained and tried to make his family laugh even when he was already suffering.

“We will always miss his laughter, his jokes, his voice, his amazing meals, his advice, his support and especially his love. No amount of time would have prepared us for this. Till we meet again. I love you Daddy,” she concluded her post.

Other local artists also gave their condolences to Rebecca.

Artist Belinda Lee commented: “Sending my deepest love, hugs and prayers to you and your family dear!!!!!🙏🏼”

Yvonne Lim said: “So sorry for your loss…deepest condolences to you and family.”

Jayley Woo remarked: “Sending you all the love and light in this world. Please take care.”

More so, netizens also expressed their condolences in the comments section.

One netizen stated: “What a great privilege it must have been to have experienced such a love. In awe of your family’s integral bond. Big hugs.”

Another netizen said: “Pls take time to grieve and be strong.”

