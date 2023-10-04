KTPH ex-senior staff probed for stealing pharmacy items worth $6M to resell online

SINGAPORE: A former senior retail executive of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) is under police investigation for allegedly orchestrating a grand theft scheme that spanned over eight years. The 42-year-old Ray Choo Tiong Hian has been accused of stealing pharmacy items, including milk powder and supplements, with an estimated worth of approximately $6 million, to resell online.

The illicit activities of the former staff only came to light in mid-2022 when vigilant members of the public who had purchased milk powder through an online platform noticed that the listed business address on the product packaging was none other than Yishun Community Hospital. Disturbed by this discovery, these conscientious individuals promptly reported the matter to the National Healthcare Group (NHG).

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital CEO Chua Hong Choon, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to integrity and accountability. Upon conducting an internal probe, KTPH took immediate action, reporting the matter to the police and cooperating fully with their investigations. In addition to this, KTPH initiated a civil claim against Choo last September to recover the substantial $6 million in losses incurred due to his alleged misconduct.

KTPH was awarded a default judgment in November, with Choo ordered to repay $5.6 million with interest for breaching contractual and fiduciary duties. Law enforcement authorities have now been involved in the recovery process of these funds.

KTPH CEO Chua Hong Choon expressed disappointment that a former staff member systematically exploited the system for personal gain, undermining the hospital’s trust in him.

Asserting that the hospital has a zero-tolerance attitude towards any form of misconduct by its staff, KTPH added that Choo’s actions are an isolated incident and do not reflect the high standards, professionalism, integrity, and ethics of the hospital’s medical staff. The hospital promised to remain steadfast in its commitment to providing quality care to patients while preserving their trust and confidence.

Simultaneously, the National Healthcare Group has appointed an independent team to comprehensively review all aspects of operations at KTPH to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Police investigations are ongoing.