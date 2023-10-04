Accident: Ex-SBS Bus Captain jailed after causing pedestrian suffer amputation

SINGAPORE: In a verdict handed down on Tuesday (3 Oct), former SBS Transit bus captain Tan Phuay Khoo was found guilty of negligent driving and causing serious injury to others after an accident he was accused of causing resulted in life-altering consequences for the victim.

The court sentenced the 62-year-old to 7 months in prison and imposed a five-year driving ban in response to an accident at Pasir Ris in January 2019 that resulted in the victim’s left foot being amputated to save her life.

Tan, who has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, has expressed his intention to appeal the ruling and is currently out on bail of $15,000. In addition to his legal repercussions, he has also been terminated from his position with SBS Transit.

The incident in question unfolded around noon on 19 Jan 2019. Tan was operating an SBS Transit bus when he struck a female passerby crossing the road while he was making a turn. The impact of the collision caused the victim to sustain multiple injuries, including fractures in both legs. She was swiftly transported to Changi General Hospital for emergency treatment, where it was ultimately determined that her left foot had to be amputated to save her life.

During the trial, the victim cried as she testified, highlighting the profound impact the accident has had on her daily life, leaving her unable to navigate stairs independently.

In its closing argument, the prosecution emphasized the severity of the victim’s situation, emphasizing that she was in her 30s and that her life had been permanently affected by the incident. They stressed that the victim had been crossing the road legally, with the traffic light in her favour, but her life had been irrevocably altered due to the defendant’s negligence.

In his defence, Tan claimed he did not see the injured passerby when he executed the turn. The prosecution countered this argument, asserting that as the driver of a heavy vehicle, Tan was responsible for stopping and ensuring safety before making the turn.