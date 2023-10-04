JB crown prince shares his “worst experience” during Bangkok mall shooting, thanks SG embassy for providing refuge

SINGAPORE: Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor, took to social media to recount how he and his family had been nearby when the tragic shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall occurred on Tuesday (Oct 3).

The Crown Prince wrote in his post that they took refuge at the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok during the incident. He had asked his security team to get them to a safe place as the shooting occurred, telling them to bring them to the Malaysian Embassy. However, his driver suggested the Singapore Embassy, which was nearer, instead. “Alhamdulillah, we’re safe. Thanks to my security team and our friends from Singapore and Malaysia. I will forever be grateful to all of you,” he wrote.

Two people—a Chinese and Myanmar national— were killed, and five others were injured in the incident, which led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy. Footage of people fleeing the mall amid the sound of gunshots was widely shared from Tuesday afternoon to evening.

“This is the worst experience I’ve ever gone through. Protecting the lives of my children from a killer,” he wrote in posts over Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) a few hours after the shooting.

Tunku Ismail wrote that they had been in a hotel lobby when they heard loud gunfire shots and people screaming. “We carried the kids/family to safety, running to the basement with my team, and the only thing on my mind was how many shooters were there, what weapons they had and what was the situation.”

He added that he and his team needed to be alert and ready for anything since they knew nothing except that gunshots had been fired.

“I still have images of me telling my kids, “everything is going to be okay. Babah and Mama are here” and telling them to get down while waiting for the car,” he wrote, adding that “My security team and I stood in front of my family, creating a human shield to protect them at all cost. The idea was to get the family and my team out of there. My wife hugged all our kids, staying low and trying to calm them because they were terrified and were crying.”

Fortunately, they arrived at the Singapore Embassy, and from there, he called the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Defense Minister to inform them of the situation. “The Malaysian Ambassador is also with us,” he added.

“Once it is safe, we will go to the airport and fly back to Johor. Sadly, I missed the JDT game but I’m glad my family and our team are safe. This is the worst experience I’ve ever gone through. Protecting the lives of my children from a killer. 2 people died. May God bless their innocent souls.”

Tunku Ismail, his wife Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda, and their children have now safely returned to Johor.

Landed in Johor. Home sweet home. Alhamdulillah 🤲🏻💙♥️ — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) October 3, 2023

/TISG