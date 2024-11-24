CHINA: A 70-year-old man from Henan Province in central China has developed Parkinson’s disease after enduring decades of depression and insomnia, which he attributes to a traumatic experience at work.

According to his doctor, the onset of the neurodegenerative disease was linked to years of emotional stress stemming from a wrongful scolding by his boss more than three decades ago.

The reason for the illness

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man surnamed Wang sought medical help for his ongoing sleep issues, which had worsened over the years.

He believes that his health troubles began 32 years ago when his boss unjustly blamed him for a mistake he did not make.

“It wasn’t my fault, but I was punished anyway. I’ve been upset about it ever since,” Wang shared.

This incident, he claims, had a profound psychological impact on him, leading to long-term insomnia, deteriorating memory, and frequent dizziness and headaches.

Despite visiting six different hospitals across the country, Wang’s condition showed only limited improvement, with medication offering little relief.

Eventually, he turned to acupuncture therapy at the Henan Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, where Dr Niu Chaoyang treated him.

After examining Wang’s medical history, Dr Niu concluded that years of chronic insomnia and depression had contributed significantly to the development of Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder primarily affecting older adults, is characterized by tremors, slowed movement, and balance problems.

The disease results from the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain and is influenced by genetic factors and environmental triggers.

There is currently no cure, but treatment options like medication and surgery can help manage symptoms.

Dr Sun Linjuan, a specialist from the Xiyuan Hospital of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, emphasized the role of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in treating Parkinson’s.

She highlighted the benefits of exercises such as tai chi, which can improve strength and balance in patients with the disease.

Wang was advised to reduce emotional stress, especially before bedtime, and follow a strict acupuncture regimen.

After more than 20 days of treatment, he reported improvements, including the ability to sleep for a few hours each day without medication.

His story has sparked widespread discussion on social media platform Weibo, with many users expressing sympathy and offering advice.

One commenter remarked, “It’s just not worth it. This man punished himself for 32 years over his boss’s mistake.” Another said, “A broad mindset is crucial—holding onto anger can harm your own body.”

A third shared their experience: “My boss always blamed me when things went wrong. I couldn’t take it anymore, so I quit and confronted him. It was incredibly satisfying.”

Reports of workplace stress leading to serious health conditions have become more frequent in China.

Last year, a woman in southern China was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after suffering blurred vision and leg weakness following a month of intense overtime work.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)