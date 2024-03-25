SINGAPORE: Unable to cope with his superior’s emotional nature, an employee took to social media to ask other Singaporeans for advice.

“How do you deal with an emotional boss?” the employee wrote on r/askSingapore on Friday (March 22). “I have been blamed for things at work that are absolutely not my fault and even gotten apology from the other party to show my boss. He still says it’s my fault.”

Following this, the employee noticed a pattern of “confirmation bias” in his boss, where only negative aspects related to the employee were acknowledged.

As time passed, the employee found his boss’s lack of logical reasoning and refusal to acknowledge facts increasingly frustrating. Feeling overwhelmed by the situation, he sought advice anonymously from others online.

“You can’t change your boss, but you can change your environment”

In the comments section, most Singaporean Redditors advised the man not to conflict with his boss but rather to quietly plan his exit strategy and look for another job.

They stressed that attempting to “fight fire with fire” would not yield positive results and would only waste time. Some Redditors, drawing from their own experiences, also expressed that engaging in such confrontations was not worth the effort.

One individual said, “You can’t change your boss but you can change your environment.

Another individual commented: “Look, if you are not happy with your bosses or managements or colleagues, for this and that reason, you got two choices.

Number 1, if you have a good resume profile, and apply jobs outside, you can get another employer to offer you a 20-30% pay increment + promotion.

Number 2, if your profile is average (or even below average), and no other employers want you, then you got to suck thumb.

If you are Number 2, either build more achievements or stack more certs/courses to make you more marketable, or accept your fate of being dead average.”

Meanwhile, a third individual offered a unique approach and stated, “My way to deal with it is, think from his perspective why he is angry.”

“NEVER talk logic when he is releasing his steam. No point. Admitting he is right when he is angry is not weak. It is just a short break before driving your point across.

If done correctly, he will start to entrust you with more “secrets”, that is the time you shine.”

In only the first quarter of the year, many Singaporeans have turned to social media platforms to express their hardships in their workplaces. A prevalent concern among these discussions is their mistreatment by their superiors.

In the previous month, a user shared on an online forum about her experiences with an “abusive boss” who frequently shouts at employees.

In another instance, an employee who left their job in February shared that their self-centered boss prohibited them from listing their work experience on their CV due to their short tenure.

And just this month, an accounts executive who claimed to have been fired for failing to meet their boss’s expectations revealed on social media that his boss now expects him to teach her the ropes within their final eight days of employment.

Featured image by Depositphotos