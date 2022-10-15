Home News Featured News 'No wonder our locals got no jobs' — Netizen questions employer for...

‘No wonder our locals got no jobs’ — Netizen questions employer for specifically wanting ‘Filipina Assistant’ for job vacancy

Photo: FB screengrab/complaintsingapore

By Anna Maria Romero
A netizen posted a screenshot from a TikTok video of a pet grooming company that specifically looked for a “Filipina Assistant Groomer” to fill a job opening.

“Can someone explain is this allowed in Sg. To put specifically a nationality they want in Sg? No wonder our locals got no jobs. All this foreign head or owners in the company will want their own ppl to come and share our pie.

I knw if a local company specify they want only certain race they will be penalised by MOM. So how about this? Pls share,” wrote the netizen, who goes by Yuki Yuki on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (Sept 13).

 

One screenshot included in the post indicated that Furries Inc was “hiring a Filipina assistant groomer. PR (Permanent Residents) or LTVP (Long-Term Visit Pass holders) welcome to apply.”

The other showed one staffer at the grooming service holding a large cat.

The company has several other TikToks with job advertisements for assistant groomers. While one ad asks for only females to apply, they contain no specified nationality.

According to the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices, race should be avoided as a selection criterion when placing job advertisements.

“When stating the selection criteria in job advertisements, ensure that they are related to the qualifications, skills, knowledge, and experience of the candidates. Don’t use words or phrases that can come across as discriminatory,” the guidelines say.

Netizens had a lot to say about the post.

TISG reached out to Furries Inc, the company that had originally posted the TikTok. The video, whose date was not specified in the posted screenshots, has since been taken down, Furries Inc told us.

Furries Inc added that the ad may have been “misjudged” by the netizen who posted the screenshot.

“It would probably be better to have placed as Filipina working environment,” Furries Inc told TISG.

