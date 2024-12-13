SINGAPORE: After former Straits Times editor Bertha Henson wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 12) how easy it was to see an individual’s National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) number, concerns over privacy have been raised.

Ms Henson wrote that she had logged into the online portal Bizfile, which lets users file business-related transactions and is managed by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra). There, she was able to obtain her IC number, as well as those of several political figures, including one who had already passed away.

A friend of Ms Henson was also able to access the IC numbers of his mother and sister, neither of whom are associated with any businesses.

Surprised that accessing these numbers was so easy, she wrote in her post that she wondered if this is a breach of the Personal Data Protection Act (2012), although she added that since Bizfile is under Acra, it is exempt from PDPA but comes under the Public Sector Governance Act.

She also wondered if this was merely a glitch, given that Bizfile had only been launched on Dec 9, but nevertheless wrote that she was uncomfortable with her IC number being public.

Ms Henson contacted the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC). She also reached out to a contact at the Ministry of Finance.

However, she was dissatisfied with the answers she received and continued to raise the dangers of the potential misuse of sensitive information such as an NRIC number.

Her post was widely commented on and shared, with netizens saying they had the same concerns as Ms Henson.

Acra says that “Holders of personal data obtained through Acra’s system or from authorised information service providers are responsible for making sure that they comply with the PDPA and other laws, regarding the disclosure and use of personal data and information.”

By mid-day on Friday (Dec 13), Ms Henson wrote in another Facebook post that she believed the Bizfile search for people had been disabled.

Commenters on her post thanked her for “highlighting a very realistic concern”.

Oddly enough, however, some netizens told Ms Henson in comments that they could still access the people search and see their numbers, though she herself could no longer do so.

/TISG

Read also: Praise for Bertha Henson as she raises concerns about the way Govt revealed July scandals