The United States has slipped out of the top 20 happiest countries in the world, with its youth bearing the brunt of economic discontent. As the nation grapples with its happiness quotient, a fierce debate ensues over the root causes and potential remedies.

Economic maven Mike Shedlock points the finger at President Joe Biden’s policies, arguing they’ve sown division by fostering “two economies but only one interest rate.” Shedlock’s analysis suggests that while some prosper, a significant segment, particularly Black Americans and those under 30, face an uphill battle.

“The youth are disillusioned, grappling with sky-high home prices and stagnant salaries,” Shedlock laments. “Their dreams of homeownership dashed by student debt and a job market that fails to materialize.”

Not among happiest countries!

This disenchantment among the youth is mirrored in political sentiment, Shedlock notes. Despite a strong showing for Biden in the last election, there’s a palpable shift in attitudes, potentially foreshadowing future electoral outcomes.

Yet, not everyone is buying into this narrative. Defenders of the administration, like comedian Bill Maher, point to economic indicators like a soaring stock market and successful pandemic recovery as reasons for optimism. However, Shedlock rebuffs these arguments, highlighting that economic success seems confined to a privileged few.

The disparities are stark. While overall homeownership rates have seen an uptick, the gains are unevenly distributed. Black Americans, in particular, find themselves burdened by housing costs, struggling to achieve the American Dream.

Central to the issue are Federal Reserve policies and green energy mandates that have exacerbated inflation and hindered affordability. If left unchecked, these trends threaten not only the economic well-being of future generations but also the fabric of the American family.

As the nation grapples with these challenges, the question remains: can policy changes and economic reforms reignite the fading optimism of America’s youth? Or are we hurtling toward a future defined by economic disparity and disillusionment? Only time will tell.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

The post United States slipped out of the top 20 happiest countries in the world appeared first on The Independent News.