SINGAPORE: An online user recently took to a public forum to share recent events at work, claiming their “abusive boss” shouts at everyone and that despite “numerous complaints” to the human resources department, there has been no change in the boss’s behavior.

“Abusive boss, what should I do?” an online user asked a public forum on Sunday (Feb 25). “He (boss) for some reason showed me a photo of me not at my desk on 13 Dec for 2 hours,” the post explained.

“So at that point I forgot about why 13 Dec I was not at my desk. I tried to recall on that day why I was away for 2 hours because I know myself–I almost never do such a thing. I’m not a smoker and only lunch (when I’m) away. So I (asked) him when (was) the start and end time.”

However, the writer claimed that the question got a negative reaction from the boss. “Then just this sentence triggered him to shout at me while gesturing and pointing fingers, and (he) yelled, ‘Why should I do that? You dare challenge me, you go to the management!!‘

“So at that moment, I said, ‘Okay, I will.’ I walked away from him and called my HR manager. Immediately, I saw him walking away. Then, while I was talking to the HR manager, that’s when I realised he (was hiding) behind a pillar and then he charged towards me and shouted ‘Do not put words into my mouth!’

“And then I told him ‘This is a private conversation’ repeatedly and walked away. Then he followed me for a short distance and continued to yell at me until I was quite far (then) he stopped.”

The writer also claimed that this was not an isolated event. “He constantly shouts at work at everybody,” the post shared. “And then there were numerous complaints to HR, but to no avail.”

Dealing with an abusive boss

According to an article by Forbes, some of the characteristics of an abusive boss are using intimidation to step over people in lower positions, micromanaging, and pressuring workers.

Other signs a higher-up is abusive are when they take credit for someone else’s idea or work when they humiliate people, and also when they badmouth others.

Though getting yourself out of such an environment filled with pressure, stress, and anxiety may seem like the best option, you can try different methods first.

One option would be to schedule a talk with your boss so you can communicate your sentiments professionally. You can use such a meeting to get a clear picture of your boss’s expectations and those of your boss’s higher-ups.

Another thing you can do is reach out to other people you work with. You may find that others have had similar experiences with your boss.

However, ensure you avoid toxic gossip so you don’t add more toxicity to your work environment. Welcome feedback, advice, and insights as you work together to find a solution.

Lastly, prioritise your well-being. Remember that your mental and physical health is your number one priority. So, with this in mind, stand up for yourself, but don’t forget that you always have the option to remove yourself from toxic environments.

The writer later edited the post to add, “Unfortunately this is a government project I have signed the OSA. I don’t know if posting online will backfire on me and for now I would need this job. I can’t quit.”