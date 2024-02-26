;
Lifestyle

Conservatives defending Chaya Raichik, Libs of TikTok founder saying she is unjustly attacked 

ByAsir F

February 26, 2024
conservatives-defending-chaya-raichik,-libs-of-tiktok-founder-saying-she-is-unjustly-attacked 

chaya raichik

Chaya Raichik, the founder of the X page Libs of TikTok, has risen to become a prominent figure regarding the current social and political discussions. Libs of TikTok, known for its bold approach, regularly showcases content from liberal users that some consider extreme. While Raichik’s platform has garnered significant attention and engagement, it has also faced backlash from liberals. 

However, conservatives are defending her after several publications have accused her involvement with an unfortunate incident where a teen unalived themself. NBC News states, police investigated a bomb threat at a junior high school. Authorities deployed trained dogs and probed potential motives for targeting teachers and students. 

Ultimately, they deemed the threat a hoax. Detective Hanna Dvorak suspected the incident stemmed from a post by Chaya Raichik on her ‘Libs of TikTok’ account. Raichik had criticized a book in the school library, sparking controversy. 

Despite this, conservatives view this as her sharing relevant information on social media. She did not actively encourage her audience to send threats to anyone. 

Chaya Raichik, Libs of TikTok founder defended by conservatives 

In addition to this, many view her as a heroine when it comes to freedom of speech. Furthermore, an X user states that she is disrupting the current narrative that is in place. For the most part, many feel that she is the scapegoat for the problems that were done or created by others. 

 

A conservative X user finds that liberals want her out of social media, hence they are placing these heavy accusations on her. Ironically, a liberal then commented and threw hefty accusations towards her. 

Nevertheless, she has established a robust platform that seems to bridge the divide between ultra-conservatism and ultra-liberalism.

Read More News

EuroMillions winner leaves brother empty-handed

The post Conservatives defending Chaya Raichik, Libs of TikTok founder saying she is unjustly attacked  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

SG man gets told by colleague: ‘Why are you here? You don’t belong… get out of this country’

December 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Chinese man reunited with wealthy father after 20 years, rejects gifts, refuses ‘rich second-generation’ status

December 13, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

SG bank employee disappointed after he only ‘received 3% increment and 1.44 months bonus’

December 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

SG man gets told by colleague: ‘Why are you here? You don’t belong… get out of this country’

December 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Veteran journalist concerned over public visibility of NRIC numbers on Bizfile

December 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Hawker apologises for cashier’s poor behaviour, appeals for compassion and understanding

December 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

8.1% of Doctor Anywhere employees across SEA laid off

December 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.