Chaya Raichik, the founder of the X page Libs of TikTok, has risen to become a prominent figure regarding the current social and political discussions. Libs of TikTok, known for its bold approach, regularly showcases content from liberal users that some consider extreme. While Raichik’s platform has garnered significant attention and engagement, it has also faced backlash from liberals.

However, conservatives are defending her after several publications have accused her involvement with an unfortunate incident where a teen unalived themself. NBC News states, police investigated a bomb threat at a junior high school. Authorities deployed trained dogs and probed potential motives for targeting teachers and students.

Ultimately, they deemed the threat a hoax. Detective Hanna Dvorak suspected the incident stemmed from a post by Chaya Raichik on her ‘Libs of TikTok’ account. Raichik had criticized a book in the school library, sparking controversy.

Despite this, conservatives view this as her sharing relevant information on social media. She did not actively encourage her audience to send threats to anyone.

They are blaming you for the death because they want an excuse to cancel you. You’re disrupting their narrative — and they don’t like that. — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) February 25, 2024

In addition to this, many view her as a heroine when it comes to freedom of speech. Furthermore, an X user states that she is disrupting the current narrative that is in place. For the most part, many feel that she is the scapegoat for the problems that were done or created by others.

It’s really reprehensible but their ultimate goal is obviously to try and get you removed from social media period. — BigTn(Jeremiah) (@BigTNJones85) February 25, 2024

A conservative X user finds that liberals want her out of social media, hence they are placing these heavy accusations on her. Ironically, a liberal then commented and threw hefty accusations towards her.

Nevertheless, she has established a robust platform that seems to bridge the divide between ultra-conservatism and ultra-liberalism.

