Employee’s boss always “threatens to fire” him; asks if all Singaporean bosses are like this

ByYoko Nicole

April 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: An employee took to social media to share that his boss, also the company owner, frequently threatened to fire him and his coworkers.

“Is it normal to have a boss threaten to fire you often?” the man wrote on r/askSingapore on Monday (April 15). “Just wondering if it’s my boss or bosses in Singapore like to threaten to fire people lightly. I observe how he treats other colleagues too and he does the same to others.”

In response, Singaporean Redditors told the employee that his boss’s behaviour was far from normal and not something most bosses in Singapore would do.

They also encouraged the employees to seek a new job with a healthier environment.

One Redditor said, “I mean my boss does not threaten to fire people lol she threaten to fire means she got no more minions and she got MOAR TINGS 2DO.

but that aside, I think like if there are conflicts the boss should address it ma, not every small thing say fire.

When people really fire, they don’t need to threaten, just like how the people who everyday complain gna quit neverrrr quit.

then those really wna quit like for the past 2 weeks spending lunchtime looking and applying then suddenly one Friday they become the least expected person to throw letter. Haha.”

While another commented, “Nope, that is madness. And toxic. You all quit together and see the light leave his eyes.”

A third Redditor shared his experience, writing, “I had an ex-boss who frequently threatened to fire people. One day he told me to resign in a group chat for sth which wasn’t my fault. Next day, I kept quiet as he scolded me. I resigned the day after.

His response was “I thought our issue was solved?”

A fourth Redditor, however, took a different stance, noting that while leaving a job is fairly simple, finding a new one in today’s competitive job market is quite challenging.

He then recommended that the employee first explore potential job opportunities in other companies still hiring and see if he can land a job there.

Alternately, he could consider advancing within his current company to gain managerial experience, which could open up more opportunities for career growth and increase his job security.

How can I deal with a toxic boss?

When we encounter toxic bosses, our first instinct is often to throw in the towel and hand in that resignation letter. But before taking such a big step, you could try a few other things to improve your work situation.

As suggested by The Muse, a New York City-based online career platform, one helpful approach is confronting your boss. Ask for a meeting.

This will allow you to voice your concerns about their behaviour and, subsequently, help them understand how their actions affect you and your colleagues.

However, if they dismiss your concerns and return to their ways, you can also try putting yourself in their shoes and understanding where they’re coming from.

Know what bothers and irritates them and what leads them to behave that way. This will give you ideas for improving the situation.

Also, in these times, reaching out to your coworkers is more important than ever. Sharing moments of laughter, finding humor in tough situations, or celebrating small wins together can significantly uplift team morale.

Lastly, remember to take care of yourself. Get enough sleep, rest, and healthy food, as these can boost your mood and improve your overall health.

