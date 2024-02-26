SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man, who seemed to be at a loss for what to do next, took to social media to inquire about potential career options for someone with just a diploma.

“Currently only working part time earning S$12/h, and it is indeed really difficult to sustain. But looking at the market, I’m 28, only have a diploma certificate, so I’m not sure what my options are. Not really an outspoken person as well,” the man wrote on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Feb 25).

The man explained that he used to run their family business, and because he chose to devote all of his time and money to it, he never completed his university degree.

Unfortunately, like so many others, their business took a hit during the pandemic and eventually closed down.

“What are the options for me that I can look into? Currently, I’m considering being a private hire, and it seems like it can fetch quite a bit if you put in the hours.

And on top of that, you get to have flexible working hours, freedom, and basically a “free” car. I hope to get some advice from anybody who’s able to send some,” the man wrote.

The man also mentioned that he chose to seek advice from an online forum where his identity could be concealed because he was too scared to ask his peers, who, at his age, are now earning “big bucks.”

“Look for a full time job, take a part time degree”

Singaporean Redditors advised the man to look for a full-time job or, if possible, return to school and pursue a degree.

One Redditor said, “28 is still young, don’t waste your youth working in a dead-end job. Look for a full time job, take a part time degree.

Save up and invest well. I was in the same situation as you when I was 27, now I have a stable income, and I am actively investing at the same time.”

Another Redditor shared a cautionary tale about a friend who was in the same situation as him.

The Redditor said that his friend tried driving Grab for three months; however, his friend eventually gave up and decided to look for full-time employment since it didn’t make as much money as he thought it would and was exhausting.

One Redditor left a comment, saying, “Go back to university. Take study loan.”

Going back to school in your late 20s

Although degrees can’t serve as a metric for how far an individual can go in life, it cannot be denied that this has a large impact on one’s career growth—from obtaining knowledge and skills that are useful in the workplace to having a professional credential that can attract employers.

According to Coursera, there are additional benefits to pursuing degrees in your late twenties, including:

Professional advantages: A degree allows you to pursue new opportunities, change careers, or advance in your current one. Financial advantages: Earnings are positively correlated with education levels. The median gross monthly wage for recent diploma graduates in Singapore, according to Indeed, is between S$2,300 and S$2,614. Conversely, the median gross monthly pay of an individual with a degree falls between S$3,100 and S$5,600. Sense of accomplishment: If you have always wanted to get a higher degree or finish the one you started earlier, returning to school can give you a sense of accomplishment. Continuing your education can also help you discover new interests, gain independence, and meet new people.

