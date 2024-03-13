SINGAPORE: After an accounts executive claimed to have his job terminated for falling short of their boss’s expectations, things took an interesting turn. His boss allegedly now expects him to teach her the ropes within their last eight days of employment.

“I was hired to be an accounts executive where they’re okay with me having no prior experience and was terminated after falling short of my boss’ expectations skill-wise. However… my boss expects me to teach her everything within my notice period… She has ZERO accounting knowledge and I only have 8 working days left in the company.

“Good on her for believing in herself and that she can learn everything but if you ask me, there’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness. Just how am I supposed to teach her payroll, AP/AR, GST filing and pretty much the whole accounting software within that period of time?!?! on top of my incompetency some more?!

I feel so sorry for the next person she’s going to hire to take over my role due to how hasty and messy the onboarding is going to be.”

To sum things up, the writer paraphrased everything, saying, “Boss with no accounting knowledge wants me to teach her everything within eight days as she hasn’t found my replacement yet. She thinks it’s going to be easy. What are your thoughts?”

The writer also shared a timeline of their “short stint” with the said company.

Many online users responded to the post, with a handful of them encouraging the writer not to overdo the effort.

“Just do your remaining days and leave,” said one. “You are not responsible for what happens to the company after that. Do not OT and do not accept if they ask you to extend.”

Some even went so far as to encourage the writer to do the bare minimum. “Actually, since you’ve been terminated or even if you resigned,” said one. “There’s no need to bend over backwards. You just do your best.

“She’s already going to give you a bad reference if you ever ask since she terminated you. Do you mean she is suddenly gonna write you an awesome reference letter?

All she can do is withhold your last drawn salary. Nothing to really lose, if you ask me… If I were you, I would do the bare minimum and even report sick.”